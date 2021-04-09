Tonga’s Ministry of Tourism appoints new board members

The new TTA Board Members include Mishka Tu’ifua (Chairperson and Tongatapu member), Simana Kami (Tongatapu member), Petunia Tupou (Tongatapu member), ‘Aisea Ta’ofi (Niuafo’ou & Niuatoputapu member), Alwyn Moa (Vava’u member), Finau Walter (Ha’apai member) and Temalisi Maile (‘Eua member).

The new Board Members replace the previous Board Members whose contracts ended in June 2017.

The role of the Board is to implement and develop strategies and plans which deliver on the objectives in the TTA Act 2016.

This will be achieved based on their policy advice to the Government, through the Minister, for the marketing, development, administration, promotion and investment in the Tourism sector to ensure sustainable growth.

Tourism Minister, ‘Akosita Havili Lavulavu, CEO, Mr. Sione Finau Moala-Mafi and Staff of the Ministry of Tourism welcomed to the new TTA Board Members.