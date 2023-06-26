Tonga’s Miss Heilala Pageant 2023 opens today

This year’s theme will be “Tonga my Kingdom”.

Contestants will take part in an Orientation and photoshoot to be held on Wednesday morning 28 June, at the Tanoa International Hotel.

The first judging event will be a pre-pageant interview on Monday 3 July, at Fa’onelua Convention Center.

Followed by the second judging event: Kiekie Creation; and the third judging event: Sarong Wear, at the Heilala Village.

The fourth judging event will be a Talent competition on Tuesday 4 July, at Heilala Village.

The fifth judging event will be the Tau’olunga competition on Wednesday 5 July, at Heilala Village.

The final event will be the Heilala Grand Ball and Crowning on Thursday 6 July, at the Heilala Village.

Nine contestants so far, have been introduced to the public via Miss Heilala Pageant's Facebook page and they are:

1. Miss Senis Online Boutique Australia, Petiola Makatu’u

2. Miss Fia Dance Academy, Halamehi Tuimana

3. Miss Tuitui Fashion, Sabne Lata Ma’ilei

4. Miss S&S USA, Manila Graceann Ma’ake

5. Miss Malo E Lelei Travel, Loketi Serenity Mahoni

6. Miss Lady Maria Australia, Natialee Mahe

7. Miss Lady Maria Tonga Australia, Angaefonu Angelina Uhatafe

8. Miss Brilliant Star Silapeluua, Lata ‘I Tu’a Tau Naeata

9. Miss Bou’s Fashion, Mele Lu’isa Meredith