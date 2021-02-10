Tonga’s MTED to host Trade Week

The purpose of the event is to increase awareness of the ministry’s services and provide an accessible platform for the public and private sector.

MTED also launched a video, poem and song competition where interested applicants can win huge cash prizes.

The first prize in the Video Advertisement competition, is $1,500. Second prize is $1,200 and third prize is $1,000.

For the Poem competition, the first prize is $500 and second prize is $300, while third prize is $200.

The Song competition has allocated $3,000 for first prize, $2,000 for second prize and $1,000 for third prize.

Registration closes on March 14.