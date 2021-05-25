Tonga’s National Budget records an increase for 2021-2022

The national budget of $618.3 million pa’anga, which is an increase of $28.7 million on the previous year was tabled in parliament on Monday.

In his address, Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa said the national budget is more than the $589.6m National Budget of 2020-2021.

“Our trust is with God. Last year and this year, the same our trust is with God,” he proclaimed, and reminded the House that the theme of last year’s budget was “The Lord is my Refuge and my Fortress”.

The Minister of Finance, Tevita Lavemaau, presented his Budget Statement until the parliament session ended for the day.