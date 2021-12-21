Tonga’s National curfew to ease during New Year’s Eve

The kingdom’s Health State of Emergency has been renewed for another month, staring 8:00pm today to 8:00pm 17 January 2022.

The Health State of Emergency was first declared by Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa on March 12, 2020 under the Emergency Management Act.

Since then, it has been renewed on a monthly basis and enforced by the Ministry of Police and His Majesty's Armed Forces.

The Commissioner of the Tonga Police and Chief of the Defence Staff, Brigadier Fielakepa, directed that the national restrictions remain with night time curfews in place from midnight to 5:00am, except for 31 December where the curfew starts from 2am to 5am.