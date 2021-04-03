Tonga’s National Ozone Unit hosts workshop on importance of Ozone Layer

Ms. Susan Liavaá from the NOU clarified that the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer was established in 1987 and ratified by Tonga in July 1998.

As a member of the party, she echoed Tonga’s obligations under the Montreal Protocol such as following the phase out schedule of Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC), specifically R-22 the most common type of HCFC imported to the Kingdom.

The workshop continued with a presentation conducted by Mr. Áloisio Fifita a member from the NOU at the Department of Climate Change. He also emphasized the requirements of the Montreal Protocol but mainly focusing on the licensing system for HCFC.

Mr. Fifita accentuated to the participants that any person intending to import any bulk HCFC such as R-22, must apply for a permit in written request form to the Chief Executive Officer responsible for Climate Change.

He also stressed out that all importers must have adequate knowledge on the physical and chemical properties of the imported refrigerant for general safety precautions.

Mr. Fifita ended his session with an open forum discussion on other matters related to the purpose of the workshop.

The workshop was held at the Basilica of St. Anthony of Padua conference room, Nukuálofa. It was hosted by the Tonga National Ozone Unit from the Department of Climate Change through the donation of the United Nation Environmental Programme (UNEP).This workshop will continue in the future until HCFC has been totally phased out from the Kingdom.