Tonga’s new Beekeeper’s association creates more awareness

The newly-founded Beekeeper’s association held a meeting last week.

Speaking at the event, Lopeti Cocker said “Our aim is to educate people in beekeeping and also how to react to bees, for example do not spray them but to call us to help and grow the population of the bees in Tonga.”

They also conduct training of new beekeepers.

Cocker has been doing beekeeping for over 32-years in Tonga.

Hives and suits with Tongan Honey and Tonga Bees Wax products were showcased and on sale through Koko Design during the meeting.

The event was attended by the New Zealand High Commissioner, Tiffany Babington, locally trained beekeepers and officials from Tonga Skills.