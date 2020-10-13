Tonga’s newly re-furbished Malau Community Hall opens in Eua

The Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa and Japanese Ambassador Tetsuya Ishii commissioned the building, with the Minister of Finance and 'Eua People's Representative, Tevita Lavemaau present.

Ambassador Ishii said the successful completion of re-building the community hall was a joint collaboration funded by the people of Japan through the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects and also by Tonga’s Government, the 'Eua community and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Another partner was MORDI Tonga.

"This hall will serve as a beacon of hope for the people of ‘Eua Island, through various training programs and outreach activities. It will also serve as a steady shelter during times of disaster as well as a place for the distribution of basic needs after a disaster," the Ambassador said.

The project cost a total of $1.1 million pa’anga with Japan's funding at $189,505 for the roof and ceiling.