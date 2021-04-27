 

Tonga’s Nishi Trading signs marketing contract with CocoNew Agency

BY: Loop Pacific
13:03, April 27, 2021
13 reads

Tongan family owned Nishi Trading have contracted the marketing services of CocoNew Agency to produce customer prospecting material.

The move follows several discussions as the business adjusts to operating in a COVID-19 environment where face-to-face meeting and physical visits to markets have been restricted.

Plans include a revamp of the existing website and the release of a general trade brochure to be used by registered growers, suppliers and customers.

The activity is funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

 

 

Photo supplied Pacific Farmers Caption: COVID-19 is changing the way PIFON members operate in the region and beyond including Nishi Trading

     

Source: 
Pacific Farmers
Tags: 
Tonga
Nishi Trading
CocoNew Agency
Marketing
  • 13 reads