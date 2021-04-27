Tonga’s Nishi Trading signs marketing contract with CocoNew Agency

The move follows several discussions as the business adjusts to operating in a COVID-19 environment where face-to-face meeting and physical visits to markets have been restricted.

Plans include a revamp of the existing website and the release of a general trade brochure to be used by registered growers, suppliers and customers.

The activity is funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

Photo supplied Pacific Farmers Caption: COVID-19 is changing the way PIFON members operate in the region and beyond including Nishi Trading