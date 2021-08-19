Tonga’s Niuafo’ou community to receive new water tanks

The Governments of New Zealand and Tonga and the Tindal Foundation have funded a project that will see 63 tanks installed in communities.

New Zealand High Commissioner Tiffany Babington visited the island with MEIDECC CEO Paula Ma’u, to launch the project.

“The project will help reduce the risk of water scarcity in vulnerable communities. It also strengthens the partnership between New Zealand and Tonga on climate change resilience and adaptation,” she said.

New Zealand contributed about TOP$790,000 (NZ$500,000) and The Tindall Foundation provided NZ$65,000 towards the project which will be implemented by MEIDECC.

Sir Stephen Tindall of the Tindall Foundation said the initiative to improve access to drinking water for the Niuafo’ou people is a good example of a project designed to promote more resilient communities and improve the livelihoods of families.

Each water tank holds 13,000 litres of water.