Organiser Eleni Levin Tevi posted photos of the initiative on Facebook, which were later shared by the Department of Environment.

Environment’s Communications Officer, Iliesa Tora said, “Malo aupito No Pelesitiki and Fasi youths for the clean-up...Let us keep Tonga clean.”

Members of the youth group were seen clearing mega plastic wraps from the coastal areas and picking up rubbish along the way.

The members also participated in a swimming exercise after cleaning up at the wharf and the shores.