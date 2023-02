The centre was washed away by the tsunami that occurred after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Hapai volcanic eruption last year.

Minister of Health, Dr Saia Piukala said the reconstruction of the Nomuka Health Centre is critical for the health service on the island, and the clearing of the land is completed.

After the centre was destroyed, it was operating temporarily out of a school in Nomuka.

The accommodation for the health staff was also destroyed.