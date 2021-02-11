Tonga’s Nuku’alofa Government Primary School opens new classroom buildings

The classrooms were funded by the Pacific Resilience Programme, a project managed under MEIDECC.

There are 12 classrooms which will provide over 350 students with a more comfortable learning environment.

The total cost of the construction was TOP 1, 275, 380.00.

Ministry of Education and Training CEO, Dr Tangikina Moimoi Steen expressed her sincere gratitude to all working partners in ensuring the successful completion of the renovation.

The launch ceremony was held at the school on Monday and was attended by the Minister of Education and Training Hu’akavameiliku, High Commissioner to Tonga Mr Adrian Morrison, Natalia Lātū, President of the Free Church of Tonga, Rev Semisi Fonua, CEO for Education, guest, students, teachers and parents.

PREP is co-funded by the World Bank and the Australian Government which aims at strengthening early warning and preparedness; resilient investments or build back better; and financial protection against disasters.

The programme includes reconstructing and repairing of school buildings that were damaged by Tropical Cyclone Gita in February 2018.