Tonga’s Nukunuku village receives upgraded water supply system

Ambassador Munenga Kensaku handed over the new facility to the water committee of the village in the presence of Lord Tu’ivakano, estate holder.

Ambassador Kensaku said “Grant Assistance for Human Security Project (GGP) is a small, but significant grant scheme to meet various basic needs at the grass-roots level, and very similar to Tonga’s proverb “Sii ‘a ma’anga ika maka.”

“I hope that our GGP will keep playing a great role in constructing stronger and more resilient societies in the Kingdom.”

The upgraded water supply system aims to improve access to stable and clean water at all times for the growing settlement, which is extending into the western side of Nukunuku.

The Nukunuku Water Supply Committee sought Japan’s GGP assistance in 2020, prioritizing distribution of stable and clean water to its growing population.

Under the assistance a new water pump was installed at the eastern water system facility, and a new water tank and tank stand installed at the villages’ new western water supply facility to benefit the 2,150 population of Nukunuku village.