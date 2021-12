The meeting was chaired by the CEO of MEIDECC, Paula Ma’u.

Ma’u said, “There were updates from various implementation activities including Compliance Program and Blue Economy.”

“Karen Stone of VEPA/ Waitt Institute provided update on the Communications Strategy.”

Tonga Marine Spatial Planning Programme acknowledged the continuous commitment from Oceans 7 and the on-going support from our donor partners, IUCN, VEPA and Waitt Institute.