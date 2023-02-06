Tonga’s Ombudsman retires after nine years of service

The Chief Ombudsman for New Zealand and 2nd Vice President of the International Ombudsman Institute Peter Boshier hosted a special event to farewell the outgoing Ombudsman in Nuku’alofa last week.

Boshier said, “The real purpose of my coming to Tonga is to farewell the Ombudsman ‘Aisea Taumoepeau and to recognise his outstanding service for the Tonga office of the Ombudsman and the wide Ombudsman community in the Pacific region.”

“We’ve been working together for the last nine years and I’ve worked alongside this man and understand his character and how much he’s respected internationally. Tonga can be very proud of your retiring Ombudsman.”

He noted that the relationship between New Zealand and Tonga’s Ombudsman offices has “continue to grow over the years particularly under the leadership of Ombudsman Taumoepeau.”

He also acknowledged Tongans courage and resilience after the HTHH volcanic eruption and tsunami last year and the cyclones that have impacted the country in the previous years.

The visit was Boshier’s second to Tonga as the Chief Ombudsman of New Zealand.

Photo supplied