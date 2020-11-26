Tonga’s PCREE hosts media training in Nuku’alofa

Today is the fourth day of training, and the participants are doing practical work on video production.
Yesterday, Environment Media rep Penikoni Aleaamotua and his team provided tips on video shooting and editing.
Prior to this, the participants were taught the basics of media and communications.
The participants consist of reps from Pacific Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency in Tonga, Pacific Environment Journalist Network, Environment Tonga and local media organisations.
Source:
Environment Tonga