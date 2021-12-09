 

Tonga’s People’s Representatives to pick two members to form next government

12:49, December 9, 2021
The People’s Representatives are currently aligning themselves around two members who are competing to form the next government in Tonga

The lobbying is taking place before nominations for the kingdom’s next Prime Minister close on Tuesday.

A nominee needs to win the support of half of the 26-member Parliament to get the appointment.

So far 10 of the 17 newly elected People's Representatives have publicly identified themselves as supporting Siaosi ‘Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni – the interim Minister of Education, as their choice for PM.

The group numbers 11, including himself, and so he is almost assured a nomination.

Meanwhile, ‘Aisake Valu Eke, a former Minister of Finance who regained his Tongatapu no. 5 seat, is a spokesperson for the remaining six People's Representatives, but his group will also need to attract the Nobles' votes in order to win a simple majority in the secret ballot.

     

