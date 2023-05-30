Tonga’s PM heads delegation to Korea-Pacific Islands Summit

The Government said, “The PM will join other Pacific leaders at the first summit between Korea and the Pacific Islands Forum. The first summit is to promote friendly relations for a free, peaceful and prosperous Pacific region.”

“The leaders will discuss areas of cooperation, future partnership between Korea and Pacific Islands, Regional Situation and Cooperation in the International arena.”

“They will also have the opportunity to review the Korea-Pacific Islands relations and share their views on the future direction of cooperation in fields of mutual interest. This includes development cooperation, economic recovery, climate change; disaster risk and resilience, ocean governance, maritime affairs and fisheries and people-to-people exchanges.”

PM Hu'akavameiliku is accompanied by the Minister for Trade and Economic Development, Viliami Uasike Latu and senior Government officials.