Tonga’s Popua Nursery progresses with mangrove planting

The nursery has received the thumbs up from both the ILAM R2R project and the Department of Environment leadership.

Paula Likiliki of the ILAM R2R project and Director of Environment Atelaite Lupe Matoto visited the site last Friday and was impressed with the work done by the Terrestrial Team of the Environment Department.

A new set of seedlings was placed in pot plant bags during the visit.

The nursery will house mangrove seedlings that can then be used to be replanted in areas around Tongatapu.

The ILAM Project funded the nursery.