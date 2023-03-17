Tonga’s Public Service Commission appoints new CEO

The contract of the CCEO role is for four-years, effective on 15 March.

In a Press Release, PSC stated that Kioa had been their Acting CEO since October 2022, and took over the top job from Lia Maka, who retired late last year.

“In April 2019, she joined PSC as Deputy Secretary, and looked after the Oversight Division, Workforce Development Division and Corporate Service Division.”

“Prior to that, she worked in various managerial roles for over 15-years in the private local sector and in the United States.”

“She started working at the National Reserve Bank of Tonga in 1994. She was also an Administration Manager for the Pacific Finance Ltd. group of Companies, Manager for the Tonga Business Enterprise Centre, and Acting CEO for the Tonga Chamber of Commerce & Industries Inc. and served as a Board Director for the Tonga Red Cross Society.”

Kioa brings with her a variety of experience and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Victoria University in New Zealand and a Master of Arts in International Human Resource Management from the University of Westminster, London, UK.