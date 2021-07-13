Tonga’s Queen Salote College launches twin buildings

Commissioned by King Tupou VI, the buildings have been named Queen Halaevalu Mata’aho’ and Queen Nanasipau’u’.

The ex-students association raised funds for the buildings.

King Tupou VI commended the efforts behind the construction and financing of the project.

“We join together with the people of Tonga in joy and gratitude to the ex-students in that we are here to commission the new twin buildings, especially during difficult times.”

The ground work of the project began back in February 2019.

The King and Queen Nanasipau’u was accompanied by Princess Pilolevu Tuita and Lord Tuita during the tour of the refurbished buildings.

The school administration and student services will be accommodated in the buildings.

Queen Salote College is operated by the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga.