Tonga’s Royal Trade show to return after 3 years

The break was due to the Covid-19 and the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcano and subsequent tsunamis.

A statement said this year’s theme will be 'Recovering from Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai'.

Ministry of Agriculture’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Viliami Manu said, “It will showcase the hard work of farmers, fishermen tradesmen and local businesses, and also recognize and award them for their hard work and resilience of overcoming what has been a tough couple years, after the natural disasters.”

The first show will be held in Tongatapu on 3 June, ‘Eua on 10 June, Ha’apai 13 July, Vava’u 20 July, before concluding in the Niuas on 26-27 July.

King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u have always officiated past shows, with hundreds of visitors attending to check out a variety of colourful displays and purchase products.

The Royal Shows showcase traditional root crops, a variety of vegetables, handicrafts, plants, flowers, fish, woodwork, and many other interesting displays of local products, services and businesses.