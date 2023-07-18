Tonga’s Tupou College receives visit from Australia’s Newington College

The two institutions have the same founding Headmaster, Dr James Egan Moulton.

The visiting group from the Australian based college consisted of 27 boys and five staff members.

This is the first time Tupou College had received such visits since post Covid-19.

A statement said “The group were introduced to the Tongan culture, toured the school, helped the students in the class and farm work.”

“Newington College has a long-standing partnership with Tupou College with the late Dr James Egan Moulton starting Newington College in 1863 and Tupou College in 1866.”

“Tupou College is a secondary school operated by the Free Wesleyan Church.”