Tonga’s vaccination rates hit over 90 per cent

As the Ministry of Health continues with surveillance, testing and vaccination numbers in Tongatapu has dropped on a daily basis.

Vaccination for children within the five to 11-year old group started this week with seven per cent of total numbers of children in this group having had their vaccination so far.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Saia Piukala said the Ministry is grateful to members of the public, the media and all frontliners for working together in the campaign against Covid-19 here.

“The results we are seeing is testimony to the fact that there have been a lot of working together by everyone in following the health advise we had given out and we are grateful to everyone for that,” Dr Piukala said.

A total of 257 passengers were flown into the country from Australia, Fiji and New Zealand this week.

He said if the current trend continues then there is a high possibility that normal flights out of and into Tonga will resume by June or July.

In another development, Dr Piukala stated the Mu’a Health Centre is likely to resume offering general health service to people in the Hahake District once it has been fumigated.

There is one active patient currently being admitted at the centre.

Outer islands

Dr Piukala stated that the Ministry of Health is continuing to liaise closely with the Governor’s offices in Vava’u and Ha’apai.

He also confirmed that the MV ‘Otuangaofa will travel to Niuafo’ou and Niuatoputapu soon with supplies, health team members plus equipment to install satellite dishes to help with communication for the two islands.

Travel to ‘Eua resumed Saturday, with close work being done with the Eua Committee.

Cargoes

International air cargo will not have to go through the 72 hours quarantine along with those that come through the ports as approved by Cabinet.