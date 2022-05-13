Tonga active Covid cases continue a downward trend

Vava’u had 404 active cases, Ha’apai 58, while ‘Eua and the two Niuas had no cases.

Since Sunday, 8 May new cases have dropped to under 50 daily according to a report on Tonga Wires .

On Tuesday, May 10 the Ministry of Health confirmed 47 new cases.

Active cases have dropped from 1,133 active cases reported during the first week of May.

Meanwhile, 9,985 people have recovered from the virus, and the number of deaths due to Covid-19 remains at 11.

Vaccination programmes are continuing.

At least 98 per cent of the target population over the age of 12 have had first doses, 91 percent had second doses, and 58 per cent have received booster shots.

Only 28 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 years have received their first doses, so far.

There have been a total of 16,088 PCR tests with 87,321 for RATs.

Tonga’s lockdown orange level restrictions were eased further, with gyms, bars, and kava clubs allowed to open, starting from Saturday 07 May until 27 May, when it will be reviewed.

Bars and kava clubs need to apply for approval from the Ministry of Health with their COVID-19 compliance plan.

The nighttime curfew is from 11:00pm to 5:00am.

School has started for some levels including Forms 5, 6, and 7. This includes tertiary and university students.

Public transport also started operating this week and all passengers must wear masks....

