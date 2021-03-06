Tonga admits it's not well-equipped to deal with tsunami, relies on 'natural instincts'

A tsunami is the highest risk because of their closeness to the Tonga trench, says the Director of Tonga Meteorological Service, ‘Ofa Fa’anunu.

“That’s where our local tsunami generates comes from and it takes only between 15-20 minutes for waves to travel from the Tonga trench to our island,” he says.

A project to install 90 tsunami sirens has come to a halt since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Fa’anunu says they were hoping to finish the project last December however they are looking at it this year because swift action is very much needed.

“Currently, we don’t have that capability but we’re hopeful towards the middle to the end of the year there will be a siren system that will be up and running.

“It’s always a challenge when we talk about mass evacuation. It’s something that is an ongoing concern while the government is trying to rectify this.”

People are being advised to use their natural instincts if a tsunami or earthquake happens, and according to Fa’anunu they are very much relying on that.

“Thankfully people normally feel big earthquakes to evacuate for tsunami warnings. Having an official warning is very difficult to issue.

“The natural signs are there and people should act always when there’s a major earthquake to move and not wait for an official warning to come.

“This is the advice that we always give to people all the time, during our awareness programme."

With the current system, it takes the same amount of time for a tsunami wave to hit Tonga as the same as the amount of time to issue an official warning.

Photo file Caption: Ofa Fa'anunu Director of Meteorology Tonga