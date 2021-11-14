Tonga aims to attain 70 percent Covid-19 vaccination

The target was set after King Tupou VI assented the Vaccination Amendment Act and the Public Health Amendment Act 2021, giving the Government the power to declare that vaccination is compulsory.

The Tongan Parliament on 25 August 2021 passed the Vaccination (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2021, giving the Ministry of Health the power to declare that vaccination compulsory.

Ministry of Health CEO, Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola, said that the national vaccination programme has been progressing well, with 80% of the Vava’u population vaccinated; 67% of Tongatapu, and amounting to 65% of Tonga’s whole population.

The Ministry has appealed to individuals to get vaccinated before Tonga's borders reopen, in order to build up their immunity to protect themselves and those more vulnerable in the community from the worst effects of Covid-19.