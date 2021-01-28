Tonga on alert for tropical depression TD06F

TD06F was located at 510km West Northwest of Tongatapu at 12pm (local time) today.

An advisory issued this afternoon said TD06F is expected to move South Southeastwards towards the group by tonight to early tomorrow morning.

Associated strong to storm force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect the group by today and tomorrow.

For Vava’u, Ha’apai, Tongatapu and Eua’:

North to Northeast 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr), rising up to 30-40 knots (60-80 km/hr) at times later this afternoon to mid-night with momentary gust up to 45-50 knots (90-100km/hr) at times.

Cloudy and overcast most of today with heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy Northwesterly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

For the Niuas:

North to Northwesterly winds 20-25 knots (40-50km/hr), rising up to 30-35 knots (60-70km/hr) at times.

Mostly cloudy and overcast with heavy occasional rain and isolated thunderstorm that will cause flash flood in low lying areas.

Rough to very rough seas (up to 4 meters). A heavy Northwesterly damaging swell (up to 4 meters). Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

For Tele-ki-Tonga and Tele-ki-Tokelau coastal waters:

East to Northeast winds 20-25 knots (40-50 km/hr), rising up to 30-40 knots (60-80km/hr) at times with momentary gust up to 45-50 knots (90-100km/hr) at times. Rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 meters). A heavy Northerly swell (up to 4 meters).

The next advisory will be issued at 7pm (local time)

