Tonga allocates venues for second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

A total of 28,667 people are targeted to be fully vaccinated in Tongatapu and Eua by early August.

Vaccination sites have been also assigned for the roll out of the vaccine.

Basilica Fixed site will be open for front liners to get their vaccines from today till 30 July.

NCD Vaiola Fixed Site will be also opened for the front liners from today will 30 September.

Queen Salote Memorial Hall Fixed site will be open to the public from 2 August - 31 August.

A total of 3,557 people are targeted to get fully vaccinated in Kolomotu’a 1 & 2 district.

The vaccination drive venues in this district are FWC Longolongo, Hall Tuingapapai and Kumifonua Hall, which will be open from 28 June to 31 July.

FWC Longolongo will accommodate people from Kapeta, Vaololoa, Tuatakilangi, Longolongo and Hala’ovave.

Hall Tuingapapai will accommodate people from Isileli, Sopu, Tufuenga, Halaano, Loto, Kolomotu’a, Tongataeapa, Fungasia and Halao’vave.

Kumifonua Hall will be accommodation people from Hofoa and Puke.

A total of 2,850 people are targeted to get fully vaccinated in the Kolofo’ou district.

The vaccination venues in this district are Hall Basilica, Hall Falemaama, Agelican Church Hall Mataika and Angelican Pahu.

Ma’ufanga District is targeting a total of 3,379 of its people to receive full COVID-19 vaccination.

The vaccination venues in this district are Sosefo Hall, FWC Hall Foumakelikau and FWC Hall Popua.

Havelu and Topua are targeting 2,768 people from its district to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination venues in this district are FWC Fanga, FCOT Haveluloto and FWC Hall Tofoa.