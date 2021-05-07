Tonga Ambassador to US presents Letter of Credence

A statement said due to the exigencies of the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person presentation of credentials has been temporarily replaced by a paper-based credentialing process.

President Biden welcomed Ambassador Tōnē as a member of the diplomatic corps in Washington and expressed the desire of the Government of the United States of America to advance common agenda and to “deepen the strong and abiding friendship” of the two countries.

Ambassador Tōnē in his remarks to President Biden conveyed the felicitations and best wishes of His Majesty King Tupou VI for the president’s good health and the welfare and prosperity of the United States of America.

He further conveyed His Majesty’s desire to maintain the long-standing and cordial relations of the two countries.

Ambassador Tōnē looks forward to further develop areas of common interests through strengthening collaborations between the Kingdom of Tonga and the United States of America.

