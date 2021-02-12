Tonga and Australia Police sign MOU

The new bilateral agreement replaces the tripartite agreement between Tonga, Australia and New Zealand that was known as the Tonga Police Development Programme (TPDP) that commenced in 2008 and ended in June 2020.

At the signing ceremony yesterday (Thursday) Minister of Police, Lord Nuku said he was very grateful for the support given by the Australian Government through the Australia Federal Police and was thankful for Australia’s future commitment working together with Tonga Police.

Photo Tonga Police Caption: Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding by Lord Nuku the Minister of Police and Adrian Morrison the Australian High Commissioner to Tonga.