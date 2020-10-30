Tonga and Latvia establish diplomatic relations

The Joint Communiqué was co-signed by Viliami Vaʻinga Tōnē, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Tonga to the United Nations and Andrejs Pildegovičs, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Latvia to the United Nations.

A statement said Ambassador Tone conveyed his gratitude for conducting the signing ceremony adding that he is looking forward to a productive and fruitful engagement in years to come.

In view of closer collaboration in areas of sustainable development conducive to the economies of both countries, specifically that of the Kingdom of Tonga, the Republic of Latvia is committed to positive engagements in areas of agriculture and forestry, environmental conservation and protection, and e-governance.

An official ceremony earlier in the year was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Photo supplied Caption: Andrejs Pildegovičs, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Latvia to the United Nations.(left) with Viliami Vaʻinga Tōnē, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Tonga to the United Nations (right)