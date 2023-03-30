Tonga and Rwanda formalize diplomatic relations

Tonga’s Ambassador and Permanent Rep, Viliami Vaʻinga Tōnē, and his counterpart Claver Gatete signed the joint communique at the Rwanda Embassy in New York Tuesday, 21 March, 2023.

The two Heads of Mission expressed the significance of nurturing the relations between Tonga and Rwanda, both at the bilateral and the multilateral levels according to a statement.

Ambassador Gatete further emphasized the significance of fostering the government-to-government and people to people relationships between the Kingdom of Tonga and the Republic of Rwanda.

The Permanent Representatives also discussed the success of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which took place in June 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda which was attended by Prime Minister, Hu’akavameiliku and a delegation from the Government of Tonga.

Photo credit: Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Tonga to the UN