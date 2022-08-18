Tonga announces Japan-backed plan recovery from volcanic eruption

Tsunami waves of up to 15 meters hit the South Pacific island nation following the eruption, destroying many buildings. The damage to undersea cables hampered telephone and internet connections. Drinking water was tainted with volcanic ash.

The Tongan government made the announcement at an online seminar on Wednesday. The plan was drawn up with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA.

The plan includes relocating houses to avoid damage from tsunami and installing evacuation towers near hotels in coastal areas.

A JICA official said at the seminar that building structures are particularly crucial for urban areas while remote islands require transportation and communications infrastructures.

The Tongan government is set to incorporate these policies in its plans.

Tonga's Minister of Infrastructure Sevenitini Toumoua told NHK that about 85 percent of recovery efforts such as cleaning up debris have been made in such places as the capital Nuku'alofa. He said that the country is now in the phase of reconstruction.

He added that phone and internet communications have been restored and the country is gradually opening up.