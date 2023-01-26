Tonga appoints new Governor of Ha’apai

The Government said Taufatofua was appointed Governor by King Tupou VI on 28 December 2021.

A family celebration was supposed to be held in January 2022 but was delayed because of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption and tsunami, said the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister, Hu'akavameiluki Siaosi Sovaleni read out the appointment letter while visiting Ha'apai this week.

The Prime Minister was on his first official visit, as leader of Government.

He visited reconstructed houses on Nomuka, Fonoifua and the Lulunga, which were damaged by the January 15 eruption and tsunami. He also met with district and town officers.

The delegation included the Minister for Lands, Lord Tu’i'afitu, Minister of Infrastructure Sevenitini Toumoua, and other government officials.