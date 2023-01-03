Tonga appoints new Reserve Bank Governor

The appointment was made on 20 December following an open recruitment process and recommendations by Tiofilusi Tiueti, Minister of Finance in consultation with the Board of the Reserve Bank.

A Reserve Bank statement said Moeaki has had a civil service distinguished career in finance and economic development and a former Director of the National Reserve Bank Board between 2013 and 2016 when he was the chief economic adviser to the Government and the CEO for the Ministry of Finance.

“Moeaki has held positions as the former CEO for the Ministry of Trade and Economic Development, Liaison for the World Bank, Tonga Country Head for the Asian Development Bank, and a former Minister for Finance.”

“His experience will enable him to accept the important responsibilities associated with the position as head of the Reserve Bank of Tonga. The Board of the Reserve Bank is confident that the Bank and the Kingdom of Tonga will benefit greatly from the dedication and expertise he will bring to this office,” the statement said.

Moeaki was also a former Member of Parliament and Tonga’s Minister of Finance until 10 August 2022, when he lost his seat as the Tongtapu People’s Representative No. 4 to the Tongan Legislature.

Photo file Kaniva News Caption:Tatafu Moeaki is the new Reserve Bank Governor.