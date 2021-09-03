Tonga asks Australia, NZ to rehabilitate deportees to help with local drug problems

Samiu Vaipulu says that includes getting countries like Australia to rehabilitate convicted criminals before they're deported to Pacific island countries like his.

Tonga's Speaker had tried to introduce the death penalty for certain drugs offences, to crack down on drug traffickers in the Kingdom.

Concerns continue to mount that Tonga is facing a local crisis, with a growing number of people, including children, becoming addicted to illegal substances.

But the majority of MPs didn't support the push for capital punishment and they instead voted in favour of sentencing the worst drug offenders to life in prison.

"I was the first to object to the whole idea because I wanted to see government do everything it can before introducing capital punishment," Minister Vaipulu told Pacific Beat.

While Minister Vaipulu agrees that the impact of drug abuse within the local community is significant, with reports that child labour is paid with drugs and that there has been a rise in crime, he said "we have not done all we can before we impose capital punishment".

Foreign diplomats, including Australia's High Commissioner, expressed their views to the Justice Minister ahead of last week's parliamentary vote.

"They gave me their concerns and we shared what we can do, and we are looking forward to work together with them," Minister Vaipulu said.

He said they discussed how they can support the Tongan government with drug rehabilitation programs and education within schools.

But he said they also raised the controversial deportation policies of countries like Australia and New Zealand, where they deport convicted criminals with Tongan citizenship once they've served their time in prison, despite many having spent very little time in Tonga.

"We asked them if they have deportees from overseas, have them rehabilitated in Australia, in New Zealand, before sending them here to Tonga," Minister Vaipulu said.

"But right now, New Zealand, Australia and even the United States, when they have people with problems they flood them over here, to our islands, without doing anything about them and they come do the same thing [commit crimes] here".

He described the response from the foreign High Commissions as "promising".

