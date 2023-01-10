Tonga authorities treat church minister’s car fire as arson

The vehicle was allegedly set on fire during the early hours of Sunday, 1 January.

Neiafu Town officer Vava Lapota said the incident happened at around 3am while the car was left unattended on a road from Holonga to Ta’anea.

Kaniva News reports the car belongs to a Pentecost Church pastor.

It broke down before the pastor and his family sought help from a nearby village, Lapota said.

When they arrived back at the scene with a helper the car had been torched and destroyed.

Photos of the burnt-out vehicle showed the car was extensively damaged and it appeared that the windows had been smashed.

It is understood Police are seeking a person of interest.

Photo supplied