Tonga awaits arrival of two repatriation flights

The first repatriation flight for 2021 will arrive in Tonga from Apia, Samoa at around 12:30pm (local time) with 29 passengers.

The travelers are Tongan citizens, who were stranded in Samoa due to the closure of borders during the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The Lulutai Airlines aircraft will repatriate 21 Samoans who will arrive on another flight from New Zealand on the same day.

The flight from Auckland will arrive around 1:45pm (local time) with 219 passengers onboard.

Passengers will be quarantine at Tanoa International Hotel and the Makeke Camp at Vaini.

Police said members of the public are prohibited from entering these quarantine facilities and restricted area, except essential workers, emergency/medical officers and authorised officers.

There are about 5000 Tongans including 1475 seasonal workers are stranded overseas.

