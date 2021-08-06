Tonga border control officials complete Aviation Border Fundamentals Course

The course was delivered over a five week period.

Course topics included traveller risk assessment, document examination, facial image comparison, human trafficking and people smuggling, Pacific border risks and a COVID-19 Safe Guide.

The graduation ceremony was also attended by senior representatives from the Government of Tongan, including CEO of Customs & Revenue Ministry, Kelemete Vahe; Deputy Secretary and Head of Foreign Policy Division in Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Leonaitasi Kuluni and Director of Immigration from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Telesia Kaitapu.

Photo supplied Australia HC