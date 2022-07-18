Tonga borders to open in October

Ma'u said the progressive process of opening of the borders starts in August.

That will see passengers free from quarantine when they arrive in Nuku’alofa.

About 400 repatriates arrived in Tonga last week from New Zealand, Fiji and Australia and the passengers are the last to be brought in under approval of the Repatriation Committee and the National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC).

Ma’u said last week’s flights were the last to be approved by the Repatriation Committee and the National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC).

Booking services are now being provided commercially by airlines and travel agents.

“Zero MIQ will start in August with two flights from New Zealand and Fiji and one flight from Australia per week.”

