Tonga brings back some Covid restrictions

Restrictions include a midnight to 5am curfew, as well as mandatory mask wearing and social distancing at all times in public.

The public are prohibited from entering the four small islands of 'Atata, Makaha'a, Nukunukumotu and Mango, except for residents of these islands.

Travel restrictions have also been applied to the villages of Kanukupolu and Patangata on the main island of Tongatapu.

The new protocols comes as Tonga begins to open its borders, with the Kingdom now accepting two flights per week from New Zealand.