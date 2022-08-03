 

Tonga brings back some Covid restrictions

BY: Loop Pacific
13:58, August 3, 2022
Tonga's Government is revisiting tougher Covid restrictions and has renewed a state emergency for the seventh consecutive month since the January's volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Restrictions include a midnight to 5am curfew, as well as mandatory mask wearing and social distancing at all times in public.

The public are prohibited from entering the four small islands of 'Atata, Makaha'a, Nukunukumotu and Mango, except for residents of these islands.

Travel restrictions have also been applied to the villages of Kanukupolu and Patangata on the main island of Tongatapu.

The new protocols comes as Tonga begins to open its borders, with the Kingdom now accepting two flights per week from New Zealand.

     

