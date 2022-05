Saulala was convicted of bribing voters during the election campaign period in November last year.

His election to the Tongatapu No.7 people's representative was declared void by the Chief Justice Monday.

RNZ Pacific reports in total seven MPs are facing accusations of bribery over the election, with four more cases to be decided this week.

One MPs has so far been exonerated by the Supreme Court.

Photo file Wikimedia Caption: Minister for Internal Affairs, Sangster Saulala