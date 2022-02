Head of Tonga Cable Limited Samuiela Fonua said any reports suggesting there isn't enough cable on board is wrong.

He said the crew are working hard on repairing the cable after an 80 kilometre section was cut during the disaster.

"Yes there is enough cable onboard to make the replacement. They working on connecting the cables and hopefully on the weekend they connect both ends."

He is hoping they are able to connect Tonga to the world at the weekend.