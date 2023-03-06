Tonga calls on global community to support sustainable solutions for a healthy ocean

Acting Minister of Fisheries and Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Lord Fohe joined over 600 representatives at the 8th Ocean Conference in Panama last week, to celebrate action and find sustainable solutions for a healthy ocean.

A statement said at the margin of the Conference Lord Fohe joined high-level speakers at the Blue Prosperity Reception, among them, the Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka, Minister of Tourism from Panama Ivan Eskildsen, and Special Envoy for Climate Change from Vanuatu Bakoa Kaltonga.

In his call for support, Lord Fohe highlighted some of the solutions such as ongoing implementation of the Agreement on Ports State Measures to combat IUU fishing, Blue Economy, Blue Food Systems and sustainable value chains, combating marine pollution and mainstreaming a Highlands to High Seas approach into policies and action plans for improved cohesion, cooperation, coordination and collaboration.

Lord Fohe also said the Pacific is an oceanic region with two per cent land mass and 98 percent water with the largest and deepest ocean basin on earth.

He explained that it is critical to understand the connection between ecosystems from the Highlands to the High Seas which underpin security and livelihoods.

“Our islands are highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, and nature-positive approaches is the way forward to effectively addressing the triple planetary crisis of pollution, biodiversity loss, climate change, and the nexus with the ocean,” he said.

“Understanding ecological impacts strengthens our resilience and sustains valuable ecosystem services allowing us to explore real options for investments in blue and green growth. It will allow us to evaluate trade-offs and identify co-benefits with adaptation and mitigation measures,” he said.

The Minister highlighted that the Government of Tonga recognizes that nature is the foundation of life, underpinning human security, well-being, and sustainable development.

Some of the key factors threatening ocean biodiversity and community livelihoods are Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, marine pollution and Deep Sea Mining, coastal overharvesting of resources and the lack of an appropriate knowledge-base and related-capacities for real-time decision-making.

To alleviate these pressures and achieve sustainable benefits, the Government of Tonga has committed 30 percent no-take marine areas, and 100 percent marine areas under management consistent with IUCN’s Protected Area Categories and SDG 14 through its national marine spatial plan and planning process.

Tonga has also established 64 Special Management Areas and continues to engage at the International Seabed Authority to ensure robust evidence-based fully-informed, and legally sound governance of all activities in the Area.

Tonga also continues to engage at ongoing negotiations, currently underway, for a legally binding treaty to govern the sustainable use and conservation of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdictions.

According to Lord Fohe, Tonga is also taking a nexus approach, understanding regime interaction and harmonization of local to global governance frameworks and their implications that will allow us to – do more, with less.

Photo supplied PM Press Office