Tonga can expect 1 to 2 cyclones for rest of cyclone season

A summary of the update TC outlook for Tonga said the next active period for the Southwest Pacific region including Tonga which indicates higher chances of TC formation is predicted to start in the last week of March until mid-April.

The summary was released by the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC) this week.

There is a 25% chance of at least one severe TC occurring between late March to mid-April.

The remainder of the 2020/2021 Cyclone Season is expected to bring average or below average rainfall for all of Tonga due to the weakening La Nina conditions of the Pacific region that is currently taking place.

According to the summary, there is an increased risk of meteorological droughts in some islands for the remainder of the TC season.

This is due to the weakening conditions at La Nina and the rainfall outlook for Tonga.

