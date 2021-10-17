Tonga celebrates 41st World Food Day

This year’s event was held under the theme ‘Our actions are our future, better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life'.

The Minister of Education and Training Hon. Hu’avakameiliku said “Yet in the past year we have also witnessed the resilience and power within all of us. We are grateful to all of our food heroes who have kept production up and market shelves stocked. We at FAO are also prepared and positioned ourselves to better support members in dealing with stocks and challenges,” the Director General stated.”

Organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forests the annual event was a joint awareness that engaged government ministries, businesses, NGOs, farmers, private sectors and members of the public.