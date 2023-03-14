Tonga celebrates Commonwealth Day

A press release stated that “Commonwealth Day 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of the Commonwealth Charter, which was signed by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 11 March 2013 and outlines the values and aspirations which unite the Commonwealth. It expresses the commitment of member states to the development of free and democratic societies, and the promotion of peace and prosperity to improve the lives of all the people of the Commonwealth.”

“Here in Tonga, thanks to the good offices of the Reverend Dr Havea, we had a chance to come together and celebrate the Commonwealth at a special service at Centenary Church on Sunday 12 March where we were honoured by the presence of Her Majesty Queen Nanasipau’u and the Acting Prime Minister, as well as many other dignitaries.”

Tonga is grateful to support they have been receiving from Commonwealth nations.

“We saw Commonwealth cooperation in action last year, when vessels from the Royal Navies of Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom supported the Tongan government, His Majesty’s Armed Forces, NEMO and first responders in the recovery from the devastating impacts of the explosion of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano and the resulting tsunami.”

“The UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region is marked by the persistent presence of two Offshore Patrol Vessels, HMS Spey and Tamar. Their regional proximity meant that Spey was able to respond in the hour of need and work with New Zealand defence forces in the humanitarian and disaster relief operation. Spey also supported HMAS Canberra with work at Kao island to repair the communications tower, and our three visiting navies all worked in close coordination with His Majesty’s Armed Forces Maritime Command Centre.”