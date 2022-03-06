Tonga celebrates National Day at World Expo 2020

Solomon Islands Deputy Commissioner General and Pavilion Director, Dennis Marita joined fellow Pacific Islands dignitaries to celebrate the event.

The dignitaries included Ambassador Naipote Katonitabua of Fiji, Ambassador Aunesse Makoi Simati of Tuvalu, Tonga’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Fanetupouvava’u Tu’ivakano, Australian Commissioner General Justin McGowan, Samoa Pavilion Director Lote Lima.

In welcoming Ambassador Akau’ola and the Tongan delegation, Noah Al Hammadi, Director of East Asia and Pacific Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that the Kingdom of Tonga continues to be amongst the list of other South Pacific Island countries whom the UAE have continued to enjoy a cordial bilateral relationship with for many years.

“We are pleased to note that Tonga’s participation at Expo 2020, is driven by His Majesty King Tupou VI, with the underlying aim of supporting youth and ensuring that this Expo benefits the Kingdom and its people, and as such, we would like to convey our appreciation to you Excellency Hon. Akau’ola and your team for Tonga’s meaningful participation in this Expo”.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Tonga in 2006, the relationship between the two countries has continued to develop on several fronts, with agreements that has continued to pave the way for greater commercial and tourism links between the two countries.

Ambassador 'Akau'ola said that not only has Expo 2020 provided a unique opportunity, the generosity of the UAE and the Expo 2020 Community has enabled Tonga to showcase the kingdom in stunning style by bringing into being the dream of Queen Nanasipauʻu Tukuʻaho, who wanted to take visitors on a journey across the Kingdome through the ’Eyes of a Child & a Whale’, whilst delivering a powerful message to all, the importance of our Ocean’s, our environment and need for recycling and living sustainably”.

Through the eyes of a child, visitors to the Kingdom of Tonga Pavilion will embark on a journey of discovering Island’s scenic nature, history and the relationship that has been cultivated between the Tonga people and their surrounding environment.

Members of the Tongan community in the UAE and from abroad were also present.

The day’s programme concluded with some thrilling Island style ‘Lakalaka’ from the Tongan Cultural group.

Photo Kelepi Abariga